Meet woman, scion of one of India’s oldest businesses, she is Ratan Tata's...

She was appointed to the Board of Kirloskar Joint Venture (JV) after the sudden demise of his father Vikram Kirloskar in November 2022.

Manasi Neville Tata is the heir of the Kirloskar Group. She is the daughter of late Vikram Kirloskar and a fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire. She is married to Neville Tata, son of Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata. Manasi is the director of Kirloskar joint venture companies. Manasi Tata leads various ventures under the Toyota Kirloskar umbrella. Manasi is also the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and Executive Director of Kirloskar Systems Limited.

Manasi graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US. She underwent rigorous training at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor for 3 years and now is working with Toyota Kirloskar’s Lexus Division. Besides, she has set up the real estate arm and worked with her mother Geetanjali Kirloskar to set up their Financial Services Division. Apart from his professional life, she is also a trained painter, deep-sea diver, mountaineer, and avid tennis player. She also runs an NGO called Caring with Colour.

READ | Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new plan with 15+ OTT including Netflix, Prime Video at just Rs…

Manasi was appointed to the Board of Kirloskar Joint Venture (JV) after the sudden demise of his father Vikram Kirloskar, former vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in November 2022. Manasi Tata was given the responsibility of Toyota Engine India Limited (TIEI), Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Private Limited (TMHIN), and Deno Kirloskar Industries Private Limited (DNKI).