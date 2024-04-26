Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film's hero acted for free after makers couldn't afford him, it won five National Awards, became cult classic

Meet daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire whose net worth is Rs 135020 crore, she works as...

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat SRH by 35 runs

Watch: Ricky Ponting refutes myth surrounding his spring bat used in 2003 World Cup final against India

CBSE Board Result 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected soon, know how to check results online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film's hero acted for free after makers couldn't afford him, it won five National Awards, became cult classic

Meet daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire whose net worth is Rs 135020 crore, she works as...

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat SRH by 35 runs

Indian vegetables that don't raise blood sugar levels

Animals that live longer than humans

10 poorest countries in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

This film's hero acted for free after makers couldn't afford him, it won five National Awards, became cult classic

Meet actress who tried to kill herself after divorce, lost home, money after mother duped her, slept in car, now earns..

Manisha Koirala says first visit to Heeramandi set left her nervous, shaking: 'Sanjay asked me to go home' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film's hero acted for free after makers couldn't afford him, it won five National Awards, became cult classic

Shahid Kapoor acted in Haider without taking a single penny. The Vishal Bhardwaj film went on to become a cult classic and earned five National Film Awards.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 04:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
A still from Haider
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Deepika Padukone doing her debut film Om Shanti Om for free to Shah Rukh Khan not charging any fees for his cameo in Brahmastra, there have been many actors who have acted in a movie without taking a single penny for the same. Another addition to this list is Shahid Kapoor, who did the 2014 crime drama Haider absolutely free.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj adapted William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet into the Kashmir setting for Haider, his third installment in the Shakespearean trilogy after Maqbool and Omkara. Set during the insurgency-hit Kashmir of 1990s, the film starred Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Aamir Bashir, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

In an interview with Film Companion in 2023, Shahid revealed why he did Haider for free, "They couldn’t afford me. They said if they had to pay me, then the budget of the film wouldn’t get sanctioned because it was a very experimental subject. They really didn’t know if it would land at all but it was a very compelling kind of product to make and so I said, ‘Yeah, I will do it for free'." The actor received immense love from the audiences and critics for his portrayal of the leading character and went on to win his first and only Filmfare Award for Best Actor till date.


Shahid Kapoor in Haider

The 2014 release became a cult classic and was one of the most critically-acclaimed films in the last decade. Haider received five National Film Awards - Best Screenplay and Best Music Direction to Vishal Bhardwaj, Best Male Playback Singer to Sukhwinder Singh for Bismil, Best Choreography to Sudesh Adhana for Bismil, and Best Costume Design to Dolly Ahluwalia.

Haider was the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker after the 2009 action drama Kaminey, in which Shahid played a double role. Rangoon, their third film together, bombed at the box office and failed to impress the critics also.

READ | Meet actress, who started career as a boy, played Shah Rukh, Sushmita Sen's son, now OTT star, her net worth is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, why is he sentenced to death? Know on what charges

Viral video: Teacher's cute way to capture happy student faces melts internet, watch

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Meet superstar who was made to kiss 10 men during audition, feared being called 'difficult', net worth is..

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys faces massive penalty, asked to pay over Rs 100000 for…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement