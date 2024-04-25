Twitter
Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

On April 26, the second phase of the polls will take place, during which the Yavatmal-washim constituency, one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, will cast its vote.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 07:29 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

The polls will be conducted in seven phases, commencing from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4. On April 26, the second phase of the polls will take place, during which the Yavatmal-washim constituency, one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, will cast its vote. It is noteworthy that in the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019, the voter turnout for the Yavatmal-washim constituency was 1174824. It is also pertinent to mention that the counting of votes for the Yavatmal-washim constituency will take place on June 4 along with the results of the general elections.

Yavatmal-washim Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

As we gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the Yavatmal-washim Constituency, the race for the seat is heating up with Rajashri Hemant Patil from the SHS and Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh from the SS(UBT) emerging as the leading contenders.

Yavatmal-washim Lok Sabha Election past results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Bhavana Gawali, a SHS candidate, emerged victorious from the Yavatmal-washim constituency with a total of 542098 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhavana Gawali from SHS won from the Yavatmal-washim constituency securing 477905 votes.

