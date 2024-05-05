Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man educates younger brother about mensuration, internet is highly impressed

Taiwan detects seven Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels near its waters

This actor, who worked with Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar, gave superhit shows, saw failed marriage, killed himself at..

Girl's wedding dance to Haryanvi song interrupted by mother in viral video, internet reacts

Did you know Ranveer Singh's grandmother was popular actress? Worked with Raj Kapoor; her career affected due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man educates younger brother about mensuration, internet is highly impressed

Taiwan detects seven Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels near its waters

This actor, who worked with Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar, gave superhit shows, saw failed marriage, killed himself at..

Benefits of Moringa (Sahjan)

13 foods you should never refrigerate

Oldest animal species that are still alive

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

The Boys season 4 trailer: Butcher finds deadly virus to kill Homelander's superheroes, show to premiere on...

HomeWorld

World

Taiwan detects seven Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels near its waters

According to Taiwan's MND, one of the seven Chinese military aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's Southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 05, 2024, 08:36 AM IST

article-main
Representative Image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) said it detected seven Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Saturday and 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

According to Taiwan's MND, one of the seven Chinese military aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's Southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In response to Chinese action, Taiwanese armed forces monitored the situation and deployed combat patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems, according to Taiwan's MND statement.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "7 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said nine Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels were detected operating around the nation from 6 am (local time) on Friday to 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Following China's action, Taiwan monitored the situation and deployed combat patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems, according to Taiwan's MND statement.

Taking to X, Taiwan's MND posted, "9 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

So far in May, Taiwan has detected Chinese military aircraft 39 times and naval vessels 21 times, Taiwan News reported on Saturday. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of "gray zone tactics" by operating more military aircraft and naval ships near Taiwan. 

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force." 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Girl's wedding dance to Haryanvi song interrupted by mother in viral video, internet reacts

Zomato slapped with massive Rs 22291376 penalty, asked to pay for…

Zeenat Aman requests film industry colleagues to avoid bringing wild animals on set: 'I was brought to tears when...'

Taiwan detects seven Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels near its waters

Meet superstar with Rs 2900 crore net worth, still lives in 1 BHK apartment, doesn't own bungalow, cycles to film shoots

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement