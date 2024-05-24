Cyclone 'Remal' expected to make landfall in Bengal on this date; IMD issues orange alert

A cyclonic storm forming in the Bay of Bengal is expected to hit the coasts of West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh as a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, May 26, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its latest bulletin, the IMD reported that the well-marked low-pressure area had developed into a depression over the Central Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on Friday. It is expected to move northeastward and intensify into a cyclone over the east-central Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning, to be named Cyclone Remal. The storm is likely to further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of May 25.

The cyclone is predicted to make landfall on the morning of May 26, with wind speeds reaching 110-120 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 135 kilometers per hour. The storm's intensity is anticipated to last for approximately 24 hours until the morning of May 27, after which it will gradually weaken.

The IMD has issued an orange alert, forecasting light to moderate rainfall in the districts of Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Purba Medinipur. On Friday, these areas, along with Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram, are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and rain, according to the IMD.

The IMD has also advised fishermen at sea to return to the coast and avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal until May 27.

"Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensifying into a severe cyclone by the evening of May 25. Continuing its northward trajectory, it is very likely to cross the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around midnight on May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm," stated the bulletin.