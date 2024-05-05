Twitter
Viral video: Man educates younger brother about mensuration, internet is highly impressed

In a heartening video shared on Instagram, an elder brother educates his younger sibling about menstruation, challenging societal taboos.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 08:58 AM IST

In a society where discussions about menstruation often remain taboo, a heartening video has emerged, challenging societal norms and fostering empathy. The clip, featuring a touching interaction between two brothers, is rapidly gaining traction on social media platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anish Bhagat (@anishbhagatt)

The video, shared on the Instagram account @anishbhagatt, showcases an elder brother's birthday surprise for his younger sibling. What begins as a typical celebration takes a meaningful turn when the elder brother seizes the opportunity to educate his younger counterpart about menstruation.

As the younger brother admits his lack of knowledge about periods, the elder sibling steps in, offering a comprehensive explanation with patience and care. From the basics of menstruation to practical advice on purchasing sanitary napkins, the elder brother guides his sibling through a crucial aspect of reproductive health.

The video concludes with a heartfelt message from the younger brother, expressing his newfound understanding and his desire to support and protect girls around him.

Since its upload a few days ago, the video has garnered millions of views and over six lakh likes, sparking a wave of positive reactions from viewers worldwide. Netizens have flooded the comments section with praise for the elder brother's efforts, hailing him as a role model for young men everywhere.

"I think it’s so important to sensitise our boys to what the girls go through so that they learn to be more empathetic and kind," reads the caption accompanying the video. "I have the cutest brother ever! Hope this inspires more parents/siblings to educate the little boys in their lives about periods."

Commenters have lauded the elder brother's actions, with many expressing their hope for more men to follow his example. "You are raising a gentleman," remarked one user, while another echoed the sentiment, saying, "More men like these two please."

