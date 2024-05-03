Twitter
Meet Sudha Murty’s brother, IIT graduate genius scientist, made key space discoveries, he is…

Sudha Murty and his brother Shrinivas Kulkarni are among the four siblings. Their father was a surgeon who was based in Hubballi.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 03, 2024, 09:10 AM IST

Shrinivas Kulkarni
    Sudha Murty is one of the most popular philanthropists in India and her husband is the founder of IT giant Infosys which has a market cap of more than Rs 585000 crore. Sudha Murty and her husband Narayana Murthy are known for their sharp minds, wisdom and inspirational journey. It turns out, the genius and zeal to do great runs in the family. While Sudha Murty’s kids Rohan Murty and Akshata Murty have made it big, her brother Shrinivas Kulkarni is also a well-recognised name in the scientific field and he has been awarded by key institutions across the globe. An IIT graduate Indian genius, Sudha Murty’s brother has made some key space discoveries.

    Shrinivas Kulkarni discovered the first millisecond pulsar while he was a graduate student. He is also credited as an important member in discovery of the first globular cluster pulsar in 1987. Apart from these, Kulkarni has made several important astronomical discoveries due to which he has got a range of prestigious awards.

    Sudha Murty and his brother Shrinivas Kulkarni are among the four siblings. Their father was a surgeon who was based in Hubballi. After completing his schooling, Kulkarni came to Delhi to obtain his MS in applied physics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). After his graduation, he got his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.

    Kulkarni has been the Jury Chair for the Infosys Prize for the discipline of Physical Sciences since 2009. The prize is awarded by the Infosys Foundation, whose founder is Kulkarni's brother-in-law, Narayana Murthy.

