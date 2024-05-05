Twitter
Did you know Ranveer Singh's grandmother was popular actress? Worked with Raj Kapoor; her career affected due to...

Ranveer Singh's grandmother Chand Burke was a popular actress in the 1940s.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 07:57 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ranveer Singh's grandmother Chand Burke
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is loved by millions, is known for being a versatile actor. He is one of the most energetic actors in the industry, but did you know his family has been part of the movie business for a long time?

Ranveer Singh's grandmother Chand Burke was a popular actress in the 1940s. She was born in 1932 and was a big-time actress in the 1940s. People loved watching her on screen because she had such a captivating presence.

Chand Burke made a name for herself in both Hindi and Punjabi movies because of her talent and hard work. She spent over 20 years acting, and she got her first big break from the famous actor Raj Kapoor. In the 1954 movie Boot Polish, she played a key role as Baby Naaz and Rattan Kumar's mean aunt.

Chand Burke, born in 1932, came from a Christian family and was the youngest of twelve siblings. She was really smart and did well in school. She was a great dancer! Her brother Samuel Martin Burke was a big shot in the Indian Civil Service and a diplomat. He even wrote some books about foreign policy.

She started her acting journey in the movie Kahan Gaye in 1946, made by Maheshwari Productions and directed by Niranjan. She went on to act in many Punjabi films made in Lahore, earning herself the nickname Dancing Lily of Punjab. It's said that Chand married her director, Niranjan, in 1945, but they ended up separating in 1954.

Reportedly, the Partition of India and Chand Burke's migration to Bombay severely affected her career. There was a phase in her life when even after the release of Hamari Manzil (1949), Chand Burke went into oblivion. However, Raj Kapoor discovered her, and he gave her a second chance in showbiz. Raj cast her as Baby Naaz and Rattan Kumar's tormenting aunt in Boot Polish (1954). 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
