IPL 2024: KKR star Rinku Singh finally gets another bat from Virat Kohli after breaking previous one - Watch

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 07:17 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders' batting star, Rinku Singh, recently had his wish come true once again as he received another bat from Virat Kohli. This came after he had broken the previous bat gifted to him by the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain.

A video of Rinku pleading with Kohli for a new bat went viral on social media. Despite the mishap of breaking the previous bat, Kohli graciously provided Rinku with a replacement.

The 35-year-old Kohli was initially displeased upon learning that Rinku had broken the bat gifted to him earlier in the season. However, he still showed generosity by giving Rinku another bat.

After the match between KKR and RCB at Eden Gardens, in which the home team won by 1 run, Rinku was once again spotted asking for Kohli's bat. Initially, Kohli refused to grant Rinku's request. However, it appears that Rinku eventually succeeded in obtaining another bat from Kohli. The Kolkata star proudly displayed the bat in a video that is now circulating widely on social media.

Watch:

KKR will be facing Punjab Kings in their home ground at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 26th. Currently, KKR holds the second position on the points table with 5 wins out of 7 games.

This season, KKR has had their most successful start ever in the history of the IPL, winning the first three matches before facing a defeat against CSK. However, they quickly bounced back under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and are now considered strong contenders to secure a spot in the playoffs this season.

Also read| Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from international cricket

