Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Bengaluru's water problems are being exacerbated by unprecedentedly high temperatures, which are forcing locals to rearrange their daily routines and question how life has changed in the IT powerhouse in the last ten years. The city's daytime high has reached 38 degrees Celsius over the last three days, and it is getting very near to its highest April temperature ever recorded, which was 39.2 degrees in 2016. At least three degrees more warmth is being experienced now than Bengaluru sees in April.