Meet man who left Infosys job, started small cart with Rs 20,000, now runs Rs 200 crore company, owns India's largest...

Starting with merely Rs 20K, Biraja Rout launched authentic grilled burgers to Indian consumers and established a QSR company worth over Rs 200 Crore.

Humble beginnings and failures are the best teachers in life, and some people learn from them and script their success stories. One such inspiring story is of Biraja Rout.

Rout had just moved to Bangalore and was working as an IT professional when he ate a burger for the first time at 21, and that drove him from inside. Also, he observed that there is no Indian home-grown brand popular for its burgers, and only foreign brands like McDonald’s and KFC ruled the burger landscape.

This is when he aspired to open his restaurant chain, Biggies Burger, and quit his Infosys job and establish his new business.

The techie-turned-foodpreneur started learning how to make burgers through YouTube tutorials. With just Rs 20,000 investment, he established a small kiosk in Bengaluru where he sold burgers near the Infosys office. It then became popular and turned into a proper store.

With unwavering hard work, Biggies Burger grew its presence across multiple cities and states and is now India’s largest and most popular homegrown burger brand with a revenue of Rs 100 crore in 2023. Biraja’s next goal is to expand Biggies Burger to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and turn it into a Rs 500 crore revenue company.

Currently, Biggies Burger has expanded to 130 stores in 28 cities and 14 states and has sold over 50 lakh burgers.