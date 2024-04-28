Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead under suspicious circumstances, wrote cryptic note on WhatsApp before death

Amrita Pandey was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her apartment in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Trigger Warning: This article contains description of self-harm.

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey aka Annapurna was found dead in her apartment in Bhagalpur in Bihar on Saturday, April 27. As per the Amar Ujala report, her body was found hung to the ceiling fan with her saree in her home at Divya Dham apartment in Adampura area. The family members brought her body down and rushed to the nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

A few hours before her death, it was found that Amrita had shared a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status that read, "Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya (His life is on two boats, we made his path easier by sinking our boat)."

In 2022, Amrita tied the knot with Chandramani Jhangad, a resident of Bilaspur, Chattisgarh. The couple lived together in Mumbai. They came to Bhagalpur to attend her elder sister Veena Pandey's wedding. After the festivities, Chandramani went back to Mumbai and she decided to stay back for a few days. The family members have claimed that the late actress was in depression since last few months.

Amrita Pandey had worked with the Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in the film Deewanapan. The Jogsar police station is currently investigating this high-profile case.

