BJP MP Tejasvi Surya booked for seeking votes on religious grounds

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya booked for seeking votes on religious grounds

The case against Tejasvi Surya has been filed with Jayanagar police station in Bengaluru.

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

A case has been filed against BJP MP and Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya for seeking votes on religious grounds. The chief electoral officer, Karnataka said the case has been filed as Surya posted a video on his X handle for soliciting votes on the grounds of religion. The case against Tejasvi Surya has been filed with Jayanagar police station in Bengaluru.

In a tweet, the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka said, "Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion."

 

 

READ | SC issues notice to EC on plea seeking re-election where NOTA gets majority vote

