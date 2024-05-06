Meet man who used to sell pens, borrowed Rs 70,000 to start company now worth Rs 300 crore, his business is...

Jatin Ahuja became the owner of Big Boy Toyz at the age of 23.

If one puts in hard work to achieve something in life, luck doesn't take long to change. This has been demonstrated by the founder of Big Boy Toyz Jatin Ahuja. There was a time when Jatin used to sell pens for three rupees. But today, he is the owner of a company worth crores. Jatin owns a line of luxury cars including BMWs, Range Rovers, and Lamborghinis. Let us tell you how he achieved such great success in life.

Jatin learned to earn a profit from a young age. Jatin's father was a Chartered Accountant. Jatin had a keen interest in cars from a young age. When Jatin was 10 years old, he earned a profit by selling pens with his friends. Jatin lives in Gurugram and had obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering, after which he pursued an MBA from Delhi University.

Jatin became the owner of Big Boy Toyz at the age of 23. Big Boy Toyz has many showrooms in places like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Gurugram. The Big Boys Toys brand deals with used cars, transforming them into luxury cars.

Jatin had the idea of ​​starting his own car company when he was in sixth grade. After this, Jatin, chasing his dreams, started a business venture at 17. A big turning point came in Jatin's life at 17 when he bought a Mercedes S-Class. He refurbished the car and sold it at a good profit.

Jatin started Big Boy Toyz by borrowing Rs 70,000 from his father. With that money, Jatin opened a small studio in Delhi in 2009. Today, more than 150 people work in those studios of Jatin. Jatin made his first deal in 2005. This deal was quite interesting, in which he corrected the damaged Mercedes during the Mumbai floods. Repairing the car, he sold it for Rs 25 lakh. Jatin also paid attention to a new mobile number along with the car. Seeing the demand for fancy mobile numbers, Jatin bought 1200 SIM cards of 99999 series in 2006, from which he did a business of Rs 24 lakh and by 2007, his earnings had reached up toRs 2 crore.

According to reports, Jatin, who started with Rs 70,000, now has a company worth Rs 300 crore. Jatin, who lives in Gurugram, is an expert in converting Big Boy Toyz used cars into luxury cars. Through this, he wins the hearts of his customers.