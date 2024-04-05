Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

Once a vocal critic of BJP, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh switched side after resigning from the party. Vallabh joined Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of party’s general secretary Vinod Tawde on April 4. Gourav Vallabh tendered his resignation to party president Mallikarjun Kharge citing “insult to Sanatan Dharma’. Notably, Gourav Vallabh contested from Udaipur in 2023 Rajasthan Elections and lost to BJP.