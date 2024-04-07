CSK Vs SRH Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Wickets | IPL 2024

CSK Vs SRH Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Wickets | IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad 166 for 4 (Aiden Markram 50, Abhishek Sharma 37,Travis Head 31, Moeen Ali 2-23) beat Chennai Super Kings 165 for 5 (Shivam Dube 45, Ajinkya Rahane 35, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1-28, Pat Cummins 1-29) by six wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad adeptly adapted to the conditions faster than Chennai Super Kings on a black-soil pitch, securing their second consecutive victory at home. With Mustafizur Rahman absent, having returned to Bangladesh to attend to his US visa for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and Matheesha Pathirana nursing a minor injury, a weakened CSK squad suffered their second consecutive loss away from home. Last week, Hyderabad unveiled a red-soil pitch resulting in a high-scoring contest of 277 for 3 versus 246 for 5. However, Friday's pitch was significantly slower, and Sunrisers' seamers cleverly exploited it by consistently delivering cutters. Pat Cummins and his teammates managed to restrict CSK to 165 for 5. In response, Sunrisers dominated the powerplay, accumulating 78 for 1, with Abhishek Sharma contributing 37 runs off just 12 balls. In comparison, CSK scored 30 runs fewer in their powerplay and struggled to accelerate in the slog overs. Sunrisers comfortably chased down the target with six wickets in hand and almost two overs remaining, thanks to Aiden Markram's rapid 36-ball 50. Rachin Ravindra fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling for 12 runs off nine deliveries in the fourth over. Ruturaj Gaikwad, despite a promising start, was dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed, the left-arm spinner, as he mistimed a shot to long-on, departing for 26 runs off 21 balls. During the powerplay, Ajinkya Rahane found success hitting boundaries against Cummins and Bhuvneshwar. However, he encountered difficulties scoring as the ball lost its hardness, and the field spread out in the middle overs. Shivam Dube, on the other hand, immediately took on the spinners, striking a six off the third ball he faced from Shahbaz and scoring 25 runs from his first ten deliveries, facing both Shahbaz and leg-spinner Mayank Markande. Dube continued his aggressive approach against T Natarajan, who was making a comeback from injury, hitting consecutive sixes before being halted by Cummins at 45 runs off 24 balls. Cummins cleverly delivered a slower short ball, deceiving Dube and inducing a catch to backward point. In the last seven overs, CSK managed only 50 runs as Cummins, Natarajan, and Unadkat utilized variations in pace effectively. CSK's power hitters struggled to generate momentum throughout the innings. Rahane was outfoxed by a 105kph slower delivery, while Mitchell was dismissed by Natarajan's delivery that held up in the pitch. Ravindra Jadeja's aggressive shot, swatting a four off a 111kph cutter from Unadkat, was a rare moment of success. The crowd's excitement peaked when MS Dhoni entered the crease at No.7, ahead of Moeen Ali, with just three balls remaining in CSK's innings. However, even Dhoni could only manage one run off two deliveries.