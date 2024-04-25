Meet man with Rs 18330 crore net worth, who left homoeopathy after a Rs 50000 bet, now owns...

Jupally Rameshwar Rao is a first-generation entrepreneur who was not born into generational wealth but in a farmer's family. He had to struggle during his childhood often walking miles to attend his school. However, a Rs 50,000 bet had changed his life forever. Today, he owns My Home Constructions, a residential and commercial property developer in Hyderabad. The group also has interests in cement and education. According to Forbes, Rao has a real-time net worth of Rs 18330 crore net worth.

The 68-year-old wanted to become a homeopathy physician and studied for the same in Hyderabad. After his study, he opened his practice in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. One day, he invested Rs 50000 to develop a plot of land on the advice of a friend. After three years, he got a three times return when he sold it at Rs150000. He then realised the potential of undeveloped land. Rao then decided to quit his homeopathy practice and ventured into real estate. Later, he founded the My Home Group in 1981. The group is today one of the largest real estate companies in Hyderabad.

Rao graduated in Science and also pursued a Doctor in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (DHMS). He initially promoted My Home Constructions with the objective of constructing commercial and residential complexes. He has been leading his Maha cement company for almost two decades. He currently serves as chairman of My Home Constructions.

