Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin to tie the knot this year? Actor says ‘we are both ready but…’

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with each other during the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and also became one of the favourite couples of the audience. Their fans have been waiting to see them get married and now, the actor has finally revealed their marriage plans. 

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 01:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin (Image: Instagram)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with each other during the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and also became one of the favourite couples of the audience. Their fans have been waiting to see them get married and now, the actor has finally revealed their marriage plans. 

In a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Aly Goni revealed that his mother has been asking him to get married and soon and both him and Jasmin Bhasin are also ready to get married. He further added, that fans might get some good news soon and that anything can happen.

Aly Goni said, "My mom is saying that now you should get married and Jasmine is ready for marriage and so am I, but, the thing is, anything can happen, maybe you get to hear something from us soon." 

Earlier, in 2023, Jasmin Bhasin opened up on their marriage plans and revealed that they are not planning anything as of now and that they are kids of now. She said, "We have no plans of getting married anytime soon, as we both are very ambitious and our focus is only our career. Aly and I had announced that we were convinced that we were getting married. It is not about our marriage and we are not getting married. Wedding is not on the cards right now, as we are kid." 

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin will be next seen in the movie Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di, which is directed by Gippy Grewal. The film stars Gippy, Jasmin Bhasin, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 13. 

Talking about the film, Gippy Grewal said, "Ardaas is very close to my heart as it marked my directorial debut. Audiences have given the franchise much love and I feel an added responsibility to provide them with a film that both entertains and strikes a chord with them. It's more than just a film for me, it's an emotion and I am glad to collaborate with Kumar Mangat Pathak and others on this project." 

