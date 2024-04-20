Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Will Simmering Rajput Anger Prove Costly For The BJP

At the grassroots level, there is noticeable Rajput discontent driven by dissatisfaction with political representation and the BJP's concerted efforts to bolster its backing from other influential landed communities. This simmering resentment underscores complex dynamics within the political landscape, highlighting the need for nuanced strategies to address diverse community concerns effectively.