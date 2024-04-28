Thane Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

The voting schedule for the Thane Lok Sabha constituency election 2024 is 20 May ( Phase 5).

Thane Lok Sabha constituency is in the state of Maharashtra. The final schedule of voting and result was released by EC on March 16.

Important Dates

The date of counting and results for the Thane Lok Sabha Election 2024 is 4th June, announced by EC on March 16.

Candidates

While some political parties released their candidate lists before the announcement of polls, others declared candidates as the elections progressed across phases.

Rajan Vichare has been fielded from Shiv Sena (UBT) for the LS elections 2024.

Past election result

In Lok Sabha elections 2019, Rajan Baburao Vichare of SHS party won with 740969 votes from Thane Lok Sabha constituency. The runner-up was Anand Prakash Paranjpe of NCP party.

In Lok Sabha elections 2014, Vichare Rajan Baburao of SHS won with 595364 votes from Thane. The runner-up was Sanjeev Ganesh Naik of NCP party.