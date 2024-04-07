RR vs RCB Highlights Buttler Overpowers Kohli RR Beats RCB By 6 Wickets | IPL 2024 Highlights

RR vs RCB Highlights: RR Beats RCB By 6 Wickets | IPL 2024 Highlights Jos Buttler marked his 100th IPL appearance with a spectacular 58-ball century, leading the Rajasthan Royals to their fourth consecutive victory in IPL 2024. Buttler's unbeaten 100 included the winning shot - a six over midwicket - sealing a memorable performance. His partnership of 145 runs with Sanju Samson (69 off 42) for the second wicket set the stage for the chase, breaking the season's highest partnership record set earlier in the day by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. Kohli's innings of 113 runs in the first innings was his eighth IPL century, but it was his slowest, taking 67 balls. However, despite Kohli's efforts, Royal Challengers Bangalore's total of 183 proved insufficient, leading to their fourth defeat in five games. Buttler, who had scores of 11, 11, and 13 in previous matches, came into the game seeking a change in fortune. His innings showcased strength against both pace and spin, particularly targeting the inexperienced spinners Dagar and Sharma. He capitalized on short deliveries with powerful pulls and pierced boundaries through the covers. His innings progressed with remarkable connections, culminating in a fairytale ending with a six to reach his century and secure victory for the Royals. Rajasthan Royals 189 for 4 (Jos Buttler 100*, Sanju Samson 69) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 183 for 3 (Virat Kohli 113*, Faf du Plessis 44, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-34) by six wickets