Television

Meet actor, whose wife runs 8 restaurants, business worth crores; he's still looking for work because...

This television star, whose last show flopped, is still looking for work despite his wife running business worth crores.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Mohit Malik (Image: Instagram)
Many television actors are now also turning entrepreneurs to support a regular income and venturing into OTT side by side. However, this actor, whose wife is an owner of multiple restaurants and is running a successful business, is still looking for work. 

The actor we are talking about has featured in several hit shows and despite his wife running a business worth crores, the actor doesn’t want to join her in the business and wants to continue acting. He is none other than Mohit Malik. 

Mohit Malik made his television debut with Miilee and later starred in several hit shows like Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Mann ki Awaaz Pratigya, Phulwa, and Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year among others. 

The actor is married to Addite Malik, a former actress, who quit acting to become an entrepreneur and now runs a successful business of restaurants worth crores. She is the co-owner of eight restaurants, six in Mumbai, one in Navi Mumbai, and one in Bangalore including, The Homemade Cafe in Oshiwara,  1BHK Brew House Kitchen in Oshiwara, The Homemade Cafe and Bar in Juhu, 1BHK Bar House Kitchen in Koramangala, Baoji Asian Home Cafe in Oshiwara,  1BHK Bar House Kitchen in Vashi Que Sera Sera in Andheri West and Sorozai in Versova. 

Mohit Malik’s last show, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, failed to impress the audience and went off air after 5 months due to low TRP. The actor now said in an interview that he is looking for work and is open to all platforms whether it is films, OTT, or television. 

The actor said, “He talked about it in an interaction with IANS and said, “It’s all about the content. If the script is compelling, I’m happy to work in television, OTT, or movies. I don’t want to be limited to just one platform. Each one offers a vast audience, and for me, building that connection with viewers is my goal. I want to establish a better connection with the audience, I am open to working on all three mediums.” 

He further added that he is excited for his upcoming film with Abhishek Kapoor which will reportedly star Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty along with others. The actor is passionate about acting and plans to work in all three mediums instead of running a business and is excited for getting more work.

