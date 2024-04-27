Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Shashi Tharoor, Congress candidate from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Sowmya Reddy, Congress candidate from South Bangalore

Delhi: Fire breaks out at residential building in Rohini area, firefighter among 3 injured

MDH, Everest masala row: US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices over alleged contamination

Manjummel Boys OTT release: When, where to watch Chidambaram’s Malayalam blockbuster in Hindi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Sowmya Reddy, Congress candidate from South Bangalore

Delhi: Fire breaks out at residential building in Rohini area, firefighter among 3 injured

Manjummel Boys OTT release: When, where to watch Chidambaram’s Malayalam blockbuster in Hindi

8 symptoms you may have intestines worms

10 unseen cosmic images captured by NASA

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease symptoms: 10 warning signs of liver disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) Goes Missing, Father Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh: Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

Manjummel Boys OTT release: When, where to watch Chidambaram’s Malayalam blockbuster in Hindi

Meet actor, whose wife runs 8 restaurants, business worth crores; he's still looking for work because...

Sahil Khan to be arrested: Know why High Court rejects actor's plea in Mahadev betting app case

HomeIndia

India

MDH, Everest masala row: US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices over alleged contamination

Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is gathering information on products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide. "The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation," an FDA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Hong Kong, this month, suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure. 

MDH and Everest did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Everest has said its spices are safe for consumption. MDH has not responded so far.

MDH and Everest spices, which are among the most popular names in India and are also sold in Europe, Asia, and North America, are also under the Indian regulator's scanner for quality standards, following Hong Kong and Singapore's moves.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

READ | 'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio pleads as police officers pin him to floor, dies few hours later

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Sangeet Singh? Man arrested for posing as Singapore Airlines pilot at Delhi airport

This filmmaker earned Rs 150 as junior artiste, bunked college for work, now heads production house worth crores

SC to pronounce verdict today on petitions seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika spark break up rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram, here's the truth

Meet man who once sold tea with his father, cracked UPSC thrice without coaching, became IPS then IAS officer with AIR..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement