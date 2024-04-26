Twitter
Meet India’s most generous woman, not Nita Ambani or Priti Adani, she is married to...

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 06:47 AM IST

When considering the most philanthropic woman in the nation, the first names that come our mind could be Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation or Priti Adani,the  chairperson of Adani Foundation. However, one name takes the forefront is that of Rohini Nilekani. She had secured the top spot on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy Women’s List 2023 with donations amounting to Rs 170 crore. In 2022, her donations amounted to approximately Rs 120 crore.

Rohini Nilekani is married to Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and is an accomplished author.

Belonging to  Mumbai, Rohini Nilekani pursued her education at Elphinstone College, earning a degree in French literature. She started her career as a journalist.

Her marriage to Nandan Nilekani coincided with the establishment of Infosys in 1981. While her husband co-founded the tech giant, Rohini invested her resources, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and laying the groundwork for her financial independence. Despite Infosys now boasting a market capitalization of Rs 619,000 crore, Rohini charted her own path to success, evident in her net worth and philanthropic initiatives.

She is involved in projects like Pratham Books, a nonprofit focused on children's literature. Beyond this, Nilekani's impact extends to platforms like EkStep, which aims to enhance educational opportunities, and the Arghyam Foundation, dedicated to tackling water and sanitation challenges nationwide.

