Firozabad Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

The Election Commission of India declared on March 16 that the Firozabad Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 7 (Phase 3).

There are 80 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh, including the Firozabad constituency. In the 2019 Parliamentary election, 60.13 percent of voters cast ballots.

The Election Commission of India declared on March 16 that the Firozabad Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 7 (Phase 3). The Firozabad Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be counted and results will be announced on June 4.

The strong candidates running for representation in this election are the centre of attention. Leading candidates include Samajwadi Party candidate Akshay Yadav, Vishwadeep Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Chaudhary Bashir of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

With 495819 votes, BJP candidate Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon of Firozabad won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With 467038 votes, SP Akshay Yadav was defeated by the BJP. BJP received 46% of the vote.

With 495819 votes, Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon, the BJP candidate from Firozabad, emerged victorious in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. With SP votes, 467038's Akshay Yadav was defeated by the BJP. With 28781 percent, Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon was successful.