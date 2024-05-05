Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

Twitter
In his 100th film, Manoj Bajpayee unleashes his mass avatar, slaying baddies with style, and his fans are going gaga over it.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 05, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

A few weeks before the release, the makers of Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji, dropped the film's second teaser. On Sunday, a 2-minute teaser, titled Bhaiyya Ji's Plea for Vengeance was unveiled and gave an insight into the journey of Bhaiyya Ji becoming a lethal killing machine for his dead brother. The latest promo takes audiences on an emotional journey, immersing them in his pain and anger. The 2nd teaser packs an emotional punch, setting the tone for the trailer. 

The Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai team, director Apoorv Singh Karki, Manoj Bajpayee, and producer Vinod Bhanushali teamed up with a revenge drama that has the ingredients of a masala potboiler. 

As soon as the teaser dropped, several fans of Manoj called it 'the perfect 100th film of Manoj Bajpayee'. A fan wrote, "Pehla show dekhenge sir hm to kehte hai abhi release kar dijiye." Another fan wrote, "Jai ho Bhaiyaa Ji." One of the fans wrote, "Bahut dino baad koi movie dekhne mein maja aayega." A netizen wrote, "Bawaal hai yeh." 

During the first teaser release, director Apoorv Singh Karki added, “Working with Manoj Sir and Vinod Ji on Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was an enriching experience. What more can I ask for if I get to do another passionate project with them? Bhaiyyaji is Manoj sir’s and mine dream project and Manoj Sir has truly poured his heart and soul into Bhaiyya Ji, and I hope audiences will love watching the film.”

Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal & Shabana Raza Bajpayee present, Bhaiyya Ji, a Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production. This revenge drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Bhaiyya Ji is slated to release in theatres on 24th May 2024. 

