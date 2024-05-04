Twitter
Meet Mukesh Ambani's Reliance employee who receives more salary than Isha, Akash, Anant

All three of Mukesh Ambani's children serve on the board of Reliance. But someone else earns more than them, and it is not one of the Ambani family members.

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 04, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Nikhil Meswani
Reliance Industries is one of India's largest conglomerates and has long represented the Indian industry. The company is known for its diverse businesses, which include petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications. But do you know who is Reliance's highest-paid employee?

All three of Mukesh Ambani's children serve on the board of Reliance. But someone else earns more than them, and it is not one of the Ambani family members. According to reports, Nikhil Meswani, Dhirubhai Ambani's cousin, earns the highest salary in the company; his salary exceeds Rs 24 crore. Rasiklal Meswani, Nikhil's father, was one of Reliance's founding directors and Mukesh Ambani's first boss and mentor.

Nikhil began working for Reliance as a project officer, specialising in the company's petrochemicals division. After joining Reliance in 1986, he advanced through the ranks of success bit by bit. In 1988, he was named executive director of the company's board and appointed as a full-time director. Nikhil Meswani completed his graduation from Mumbai University and pursued his master's in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, US.

Nikhil played a pivotal role in Reliance's growth into a massive petrochemical industry corporation. The company's growth is believed to have been significantly influenced by him. Nikhil is also involved in the company's sports endeavours, which include the Indian Super League and the Mumbai Indians cricket team in the Indian Premier League. It is interesting to note that Mukesh Ambani, the head of one of the largest companies in India, receives no salary.

