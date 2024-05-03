Twitter
Viral video: Adorable baby elephant's quest for mom melts hearts online

Heartwarming footage from Kenya's Amboseli National Park captures a baby elephant's endearing search for its mother.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 03, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

In a touching display of familial bonds, a delightful video capturing a baby elephant's search for its mother in Kenya's Amboseli National Park has been circulating on social media platforms, spreading smiles far and wide.

The endearing footage, shared on Instagram by wildlife photographer Philipp, showcases the young elephant frolicking across the expansive grasslands, its eager steps fueled by the quest to find its beloved mother amidst the herd. Along the way, the curious calf encounters other elephants, each one inspected briefly before the realization dawns that they are "not its mommy."

The heart-melting climax of the video arrives as the baby elephant finally locates its mother standing serenely by the river's edge, surrounded by the comforting presence of the herd. Philipp, clearly moved by the scene, shared the video with a caption that resonated with many: "I watched this 1000x, and I am still smiling! How often did you watch this little cutie?"

Since its upload, the video has garnered over 400,000 views on Instagram alone, capturing the hearts of wildlife enthusiasts worldwide. Comments flooded in, expressing adoration and advocating for the protection of these majestic creatures.

One commenter couldn't resist exclaiming, "Cuteness overload! We need to protect them," while another marveled at the baby elephant's determination, stating, "Looking at how fast he runs to find his momma."

Discussions even delved into the intricacies of elephant familial bonds, with one observer pondering, "You wonder how they can tell them apart. I suppose they know the smell of their own mother. They’ve spent time nursing them for one thing."

