Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, National Award winner, starring in India's most expensive film, but won't be seen on screen because...

India's first adults-only film had 16 year-old star, was slammed for 'immoral', bold plot, still ran houseful for weeks

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets new release date, is now called Indian 2: Zero Tolerance

Meet Indian who once owned Burj Khalifa floors, private jet, but sold his Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to..

India's richest actress was abandoned by father, tortured by husband; once rival to Madhubala, Nutan, alcohol ruined her

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, National Award winner, starring in India's most expensive film, but won't be seen on screen because...

India's first adults-only film had 16 year-old star, was slammed for 'immoral', bold plot, still ran houseful for weeks

Meet Indian who once owned Burj Khalifa floors, private jet, but sold his Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to..

6 healthy seeds to boost iron levels

8 vegetarian foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids

8 beautiful blue-eyed dog breeds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Bollywood's biggest flop film, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, made with Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs..

Meet actress, National Award winner, starring in India's most expensive film, but won't be seen on screen because...

India's first adults-only film had 16 year-old star, was slammed for 'immoral', bold plot, still ran houseful for weeks

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's first adults-only film had 16 year-old star, was slammed for 'immoral', bold plot, still ran houseful for weeks

The first adults-only film in India was released in 1950 and had a 16-year-old in the lead

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 21, 2024, 08:04 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Cinematograph Act (1918) was the piece of legislation that governed the content of films in India after the World War I. As talkies emerged in the 1930s and cinema diversified with more genres and realism, the powers that be felt there was a need to amend this act. And hence, an amendment was made in 1949, allowing for certification of films for certain age categories. This led to one 1950 Bollywood film becoming India’s first A-rated (or adults-only) film. And controversy erupted!

India’s first A-rated film was...

In 1949, filmmaker KB Lall announced his family comedy drama Hanste Aansoo. The film starred 16-year-old young star Madhubala in the lead, alongside Motilal, Gope, and Manorama in supporting roles. The film was eventually released the following year. It became the first Indian film to get the A certification. The authorities argued that the film dealt with issues like domestic abuse, featured a married woman working in a factory, and had double meaning jokes.

The controversy around Hanste Aansoo

Hanste Aansoo was the story of Usha (Madhubala), who is physically abused by her husband Kumar (Motilal). As a result, she leaves his home and battles for women’s rights on her own. It was quite a bold subject for its time. The film also showed Usha working in a factory. In a time when women were expected to be ‘devoted’ and subservient, the film rattled the conservative middle class. Many audience members labelled the film immoral for how it depicted women and said it attacked family values.

Hanste Aansoo’s box office success

The controversy helped Hanste Aansoo get some purchase at the box office. It was further helped by the release and success of Mahal, which transformed Madhubala into a star at just 16. A popular release, the film ran to packed houses for several weeks. However, soon word of mouth dried up and so did the collections at the ticket window. In the end, while the film was a success, it was a moderate one. Many trade journalists said that some role for this was played by the film’s adults-only certification, which kept the family audiences at bay.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kiara Advani channels Audrey Hepburn in pink and black gown at Cannes 2024 gala dinner

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar become parents to baby boy, name him Vedavid

Before Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; Bajirao Mastani was announced with these two superstars in 70s, it got shelved

IIT graduate Indian genius ‘solved’ 161-year old maths mystery, left teaching to become CEO of…

Viral video: Donkey stuns internet with unexpected victory over hyena, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement