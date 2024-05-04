This mysterious mobile phone number was suspended after three users...

The Bulgarian mobile phone number +359 888 888 888 has become shrouded in mystery due to a series of eerie events surrounding its past owners. According to a report from the Daily Mail in 2010, three individuals who possessed this number met untimely deaths, leading to speculation and superstition.

The first person associated with this number was Vladimir Grashnov, the former CEO of Bulgarian mobile company Mobitel. Grashnov passed away from cancer in 2001 at the age of 48. Rumors circulated that his illness was caused by radioactive poisoning, allegedly orchestrated by a business rival.

Following Grashnov's demise, the number fell into the hands of Konstantin Dimitrov, a reputed mafia boss. Dimitrov met a tragic end in 2003 when he was assassinated in the Netherlands while inspecting his drug-smuggling operations. It was reported that Russian mafia figures, envious of Dimitrov's success, were behind the assassination.

The ill-fated number was then acquired by Konstantin Dishliev, a businessman with questionable dealings. Dishliev met a similar fate in 2005 when he was gunned down outside a restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria. Reports revealed that Dishliev was involved in a large-scale cocaine trafficking operation, which ultimately led to his demise.

Today, callers attempting to reach this infamous number receive a message stating that the phone is "outside network coverage." Mobitel, the company responsible for the number, declined to comment on the matter, stating they do not discuss individual numbers.

The mysterious history surrounding +359 888 888 888 continues to captivate people's imaginations, leaving many to ponder the existence of unseen forces or mere coincidence behind these tragic events.