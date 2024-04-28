This film made Manoj Bajpayee a star, he was unhappy with role, took inputs from maid, cook, was mobbed after release

Ram Gopal Varma-directed gangster drama Satya was made on a budget of Rs 2.5 crore and went on to gross Rs 20 crores worldwide.

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajapyee do not need an introduction. When he headlines a film, you know that the film would have the potential to entertain or move you. Before becoming Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai's PC Solanki, The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari, Shootout At Wadala's Zubair Imtiaz Haksar, and Gangs of Wasseypur's Sardar Khan; the actor played supporting role in a gangster drama that gave the boy from Belwa the much-required recognition.

The movie that boosted Manoj Bajpayee's career was...

Satya, Ram Gopal Varma-directed, proved to be a breakthrough for Manoj Bajpayee. Before Satya, Manoj was struggling for work, even after playing Mann Singh in Bandit Queen (1994). Between Bandit Queen and Satya, Manoj played minor roles in Mahesh Bhatt's soap opera Swabhimaan, and movies such as Dastak (1996) and Tamanna (1997).

When Manoj agreed to leave Satya for a minor role

Manoj was in dire need of work. Director Ram Gopal Varma discovered Bajpayee when he was casting for his crime comedy film Daud (1997). When Bajpayee introduced herself as the actor who played Mann Singh in Bandit Queen, Ramu confessed that he'd been looking for him ever since he saw the film. Manoj auditioned for Daud, but the Sarkar director told him that he shouldn't take this role, as he had something big for him. However, Manoj insisted that he wanted to work in Daud, and was not hopeful for the next collaboration. Finally, Manoj played the role of a henchman to Paresh Rawal in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer. After the completion of the film, Varma expressed his regret for offering Bajpayee a minor role. He reportedly promised Bajpayee a prominent role in his next film.

The idea of Satya

As per the reports, Varma encountered some people from the underworld and became interested in their human side. It is also reported that after he learnt about music producer Gulshan Kumar's murder from film producer Jhammu Sugandh (he also produced RGV's Rangeela), he decided to make a film on gangster and, as American author, Ayn Rand's fan, he wanted to "put Howard Roark in the underworld."

Manoj Bajpayee's preparation for Satya

Manoj Bajpayee was initially offered the titular role of an immigrant who turns gangster due to circumstances. However, after the characters clarified for Varma he felt he needed someone more fluent in Hindi for Bhiku and decided to cast Manoj as Bhiku Mhatre, and J.D Chakravarty as Satya. Manoj was unhappy with the role initially but went on to do the film. To get into the skin of his character, and the nuances of a Maharashtrian, Manoj took suggestions from his maid and even from his cook.

Satya's box office collection

Made in a budget of Rs 2 crores, the film went on to gross Rs 15 crores in India, and Rs 5 crores in overseas, bringing the worldwide gross to Rs 20 crores. The film's success boosted the careers of Manoj, J.D, Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap (who co-wrote the script with Shukla).

The stardom Manoj Bajpayee witnessed after Satya's release

Reportedly, Ram Gopal Verma told Manoj to go to Plaza Cinema, Dadar, Mumbai for audience reactions. When Manoj Bajpai reached the theatre, the public noticed him and shouted Bhiku Mahtre. The actor got mobbed, and the crowd was beyond control. Thus, the security guards at Plaza Cinema had to lift Manoj Bajpai and rescue him from the crowd.