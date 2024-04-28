Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead under suspicious circumstances, wrote cryptic note on WhatsApp before death

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

This place begins work on world's largest airport terminal, check details here

This film made Manoj Bajpayee a star, he was unhappy with role, took inputs from maid, cook, was mobbed after release

Meet woman who studied at IIT, IIM, left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 1st attempt, became IPS then IAS, her rank was…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead under suspicious circumstances, wrote cryptic note on WhatsApp before death

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

This film made Manoj Bajpayee a star, he was unhappy with role, took inputs from maid, cook, was mobbed after release

Diabetes: Daily habits that can surprisingly raise blood sugar levels 

7 signs and symptoms of magnesium deficiency

8 dog breeds that can kill a lion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

This film made Manoj Bajpayee a star, he was unhappy with role, took inputs from maid, cook, was mobbed after release

Days after his cryptic note on 'giving up', Babil Khan remembers dad Irrfan Khan in emotional post: 'I will not...'

HomeWorld

World

This place begins work on world's largest airport terminal, check details here

Once completed, the new terminal will be able to handle a whopping 260 million passengers every year

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 09:22 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: Pixabay
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dubai is gearing up to build the world's largest terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the start of construction on Sunday. The project is estimated to cost almost $35 billion.

Once completed, the new terminal will be able to handle a whopping 260 million passengers every year. That's a big leap from the current capacity and five times larger than Dubai International Airport, which is already one of the busiest in the world, reported Hindustan Times.

The first phase of the project aims to be completed within a decade, with the capacity to serve 150 million passengers annually. The new terminal will serve as the main hub for Emirates, Flydubai, and other airlines, connecting Dubai to destinations worldwide, according to the report.

Despite being around since 2010, Al Maktoum Airport hasn't attracted as much traffic as expected. But with this ambitious project, authorities hope it will eventually take over from Dubai International Airport, which is limited in expansion due to its central location in the city.

The ruler of Dubai emphasised the importance of the new terminal, stating that it will have the world's largest capacity. It's a significant investment that underscores Dubai's commitment to remaining a key player in global aviation.

With construction underway, Dubai is set to make a mark on the world stage once again, this time with a record-breaking airport terminal that will redefine travel in the region.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CCTV footage of Taarak Mehta's missing actor Gurcharan Singh emerges from Delhi, police shares update

Arijit Singh apologises to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at live concert, watch viral video to know the reason

Ankiti Bose Case: Court orders stay on posting defamatory content against former Zilingo CEO

Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet Indian genius who completed class 10th at age 8, then became India’s youngest PhD holder at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement