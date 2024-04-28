This place begins work on world's largest airport terminal, check details here

Dubai is gearing up to build the world's largest terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the start of construction on Sunday. The project is estimated to cost almost $35 billion.

Once completed, the new terminal will be able to handle a whopping 260 million passengers every year. That's a big leap from the current capacity and five times larger than Dubai International Airport, which is already one of the busiest in the world, reported Hindustan Times.

The first phase of the project aims to be completed within a decade, with the capacity to serve 150 million passengers annually. The new terminal will serve as the main hub for Emirates, Flydubai, and other airlines, connecting Dubai to destinations worldwide, according to the report.

Despite being around since 2010, Al Maktoum Airport hasn't attracted as much traffic as expected. But with this ambitious project, authorities hope it will eventually take over from Dubai International Airport, which is limited in expansion due to its central location in the city.

The ruler of Dubai emphasised the importance of the new terminal, stating that it will have the world's largest capacity. It's a significant investment that underscores Dubai's commitment to remaining a key player in global aviation.

With construction underway, Dubai is set to make a mark on the world stage once again, this time with a record-breaking airport terminal that will redefine travel in the region.