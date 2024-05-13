Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 4: Voting in 96 seats in 10 states/UT today; Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra in fray

Voting will simultaneously be held in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 13, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

The electoral fate of several prominent candidates like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Giriraj Singh, TMC's firebrand leader Mohua Moitra and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi will be decided on Monday when polling will be held in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories in the fourth phase of the general elections. The voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm. However, the closure of poll timings may differ constituency-wise.

Polling will be held on Monday in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting will simultaneously be held in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, which is witnessing a triangular contest involving ruling YSRC, the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the NDA, comprising the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP). As many as 28 legislative assembly seats of Odisha are also going to polls in this phase.

1,717 candidates and over 17.70 crore eligible voters

A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray in the Lok Sabha seats and more than 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.92 lakh polling stations for the over 17.70 crore eligible voters, including 8.73 women, in this round of the seven-phase polls. So far, till phase three of the Lok Sabha elections, polling has concluded in 283 seats out of 543.

Key candidates in Phase 4

  • Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj, UP)
  • Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni Kheri (UP)
  • TMC's Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar in West Bengal
  • AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad, Telangana)
  • Union minister Giriraj Singh (Begusarai, Bihar)
  • Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila (Kadapa)
  • Union minister Nityanand Rai (Ujiarpur, Bihar)
  • Raosaheb Danve (Jalna, Maharashtra)
  • Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan of TMC (both from Baharampur, WB)
  • BJP's Pankaja Munde (Beed, Maharashtra)
  • Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol
  • BJP's former West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh
  • Trinamool Congress' Kirti Azad from Bardhaman-Durgapur

Nearly 17.48 lakh electorate are eligible to vote in the election to the prestigious Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency and 24 candidates are in the fray. It is the first major election in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

READ | Delhi Airport, 10 hospitals receive bomb threat days after scare at city schools

The National Conference has fielded influential Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi while youth leader Waheed Para is contesting on the People's Democratic Party ticket. The Apni Party has fielded Ashraf Mir, while the BJP is not contesting. The BJP-led NDA has MPs from over 40 of these 96 seats that will go to polls on Monday. The voter turnout in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections was 66.14 per cent, 66.71 per cent and 65.68 per cent, respectively. Polling for the next three phases in the country is on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is on June 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Advertisement