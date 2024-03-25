RR vs LSG Highlights Sanju Samson Shines Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 20 Runs

Despite Nicholas Pooran's impressive 64 and KL Rahul's solid 58, their half-centuries couldn't save the day for their team as Rajasthan Royals' bowlers maintained their composure in the crucial final overs. Their disciplined bowling efforts resulted in a 20-run victory, nullifying the impact of Pooran and Rahul's batting prowess.