Television

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh goes missing, his father lodges missing complaint: Report

As per the news report, Gurucharan Sodhi was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai and went missing from the Delhi airport.

Gurucharan Singh Sodhi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi, has reportedly gone missing. As Times of India reported, Gurucharan was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai and went missing from the Delhi airport. His father has now lodged a missing complaint.

