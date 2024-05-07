Twitter
Ranbir Kapoor rejected these three films which made Ranveer Singh superstar, two of them earned over Rs 150 crore

Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy were rejected by Ranbir Kapoor, and these films gave a major boost to Ranveer Singh's career.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 07, 2024, 09:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh
Ranbir Kapoor is among the finest actors in Hindi cinema today and has been part of multiple blockbusters including Animal, Brahmastra, Sanju, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, the star kid has also rejected several successful films, and three of them were bagged by his biggest competitor, Ranveer Singh. 

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat. However, the film was first offered to Ranbir Kapoor and he rejected it. The romantic comedy film, which also marked the directorial debut of Maneesh Sharma, has become a cult classic over the years. In the episode of Koffee With Karan 4 in 2013, when Karan Johar asked Ranbir one role that he regrets passing on, he said, "Band Baaja Baaraat." Recalling how he bagged his debut film, Ranveer had told Rajeev Masand at News18 Rising India Summit in 2018, "Ranbir Kapoor said no to Band Baaja Baraat. YRF was looking for a new face I got a call and I knew this was the opportunity I was waiting for. I kept my face safe and didn’t do modeling or music videos. And then I got a massive launch, essentially for an ‘outsider’, opposite a reasonably recognisable star Anushka Sharma."

The second movie, which Ranbir rejected and fell into Ranveer's lap, was Zoya Akhtar's dysfunctional family drama Dil Dhadakne Do, which grossed Rs 151 crore worlwide. Zoya had intially wanted the real-life siblings Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play the siblings Kabir Mehra and Ayesha Mehra. But, Ranbir had to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts and then, Kareena also backed out as her only motivation to be a part of the film was to play real sister to her cousin. In a promotional video for Animal's OTT release on Netflix earlier this year, Anil confirmed this fact when he told Ranbir, "When I said yes to Dil Dhadakne Do, you were doing it."

After Ranbir rejected Dil Dhadakne Do, Zoya Akhtar reportedly approached the actor again for Gully Boy. Though Ranveer was locked in to play the lead role of Murad, she offered MC Sher's part to Kapoor, who once again refused the filmmaker because he didn’t want to play a supporting role alongside Ranveer. Though Ranveer won a lot of acclaim for his performance, Ranbir as MC Sher could have stole his thunder a little bit. MC Sher was finally played by debutant Siddhant Chaturvedi in the 2019 film, which earned Rs 235 crore globally. 

Though Ranveer himself has headlined multiple hits such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Simmba; these three films definitely gave a boost to his career. His next release is Singham Again, Rohit Shetty's next installment in his cop universe. Headlined by Ajay Devgn and also starring Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, the action drama releases on August 15. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen next portraying Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film's official announcement hasn't been made yet.

READ | Meet actor, who was thrown out of first film, had 10 flops in 4 years, one film changed his life, is worth Rs 1200 crore

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
