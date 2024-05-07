Twitter
Pune Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

India

Pune Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Pune is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The date of voting for the Pune constituency is set for May 13 (Phase 4).

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 07, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Maharashtra’s 48 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be held in five phases.

Pune is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The date of voting for the Pune constituency is set for May 13 (Phase 4). Over the years, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pune Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP, which is in alliance with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest from the Pune constituency. BJP has fielded Murlidhar Kisan Mohol for the Pune seat. Whereas, Congress that are in a seat-sharing pact with Uddhav Thackrey’s Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led NCP has announced the candidacy of Ravindra Dhangekar.

Pune Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, Girish Bhalchandra Bapat from BJP emerged victorious in the constituency, securing 632835 votes. In opposition, Congress’ Mohan Joshi was the runner-up who secured 308207 votes. 

Pune Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s Anil Shirole won the Pune constituency with 569825 votes, defeating Congress’ Dr. Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam who secured 254056 votes. 

