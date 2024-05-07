Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple unveils new iPad Pro, its thinnest product ever with M4 chip, price starts at...

Meet Radhika Khera, who quit Congress alleging 'harassment' in party, now joined BJP

Did Ranveer Singh delete wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram? Here's the truth

IPL 2024: Here’s why CSK star MS Dhoni batted at No.9 against PBKS

SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple unveils new iPad Pro, its thinnest product ever with M4 chip, price starts at...

Haryana Political Crisis: Will 3 independent MLAs support withdrawal impact the present Nayab Saini led-BJP government?

Meet Radhika Khera, who quit Congress alleging 'harassment' in party, now joined BJP

8 tips to maintain gut health during summers

Foods that may secretly contain insects

Fruits and vegetables to improve thyroid health in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Did Ranveer Singh delete wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram? Here's the truth

SS Rajamouli's Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR to have grand re-release, here's how you can watch the blockbuster again

Meet actor, whose father was superstar, first two films flopped, then starred in Rs 600-crore blockbuster, is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Did Ranveer Singh delete wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram? Here's the truth

Read on to know the reason why Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding photos are not visible on his Instagram account.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 07, 2024, 07:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at their wedding
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranveer Singh's fans were left shocked on Tuesday when they noticed that the actor's wedding photos with Deepika Padukone were not visible on his Instagram account. It led to speculations that the Dil Dhadakne Do actor might have deleted wedding photos with the Chennai Express actress from Instagram. 

However, this isn't the truth. Ranveer has simply archived his posts on Instagram, which he had posted before 2023, including his wedding pictures, rather than specifically deleting them. Meanwhile, Deepika's Instagram still has their wedding photos. It seems that the couple's decision is part of a broader social media management strategy, and fans need not worry about anything.

Some netizens also wondered if all is well between Ranveer and Deepika, after the actor's wedding photos went missing on his Instagram. However, it was on Tuesday itself when a few images were leaked from their babymoon, which shuts down all those speculating tensions between the couple.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had tied the knot in November 2018, in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies in Italy. In February earlier this year, the couple announced that they will be welcoming their first child in September 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen together in Singham Again after sharing screen space in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, and Finding Fanny. While Deepika's character of Shakti Shetty will enter the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in the Ajay Devgn-led action drama film, which is set to release in cinemas on August 15 this year.

READ | Meet actor, who was thrown out of first film, had 10 flops in 4 years, one film changed his life, is worth Rs 1200 crore

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who used to sell pens, borrowed Rs 70,000 to start company now worth Rs 300 crore, his business is...

Meet woman who ran away from home at 15, slept on railway station, built Rs 104 crore company, she is...

'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 UPDATE: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result date announced, know how to check

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement