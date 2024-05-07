Did Ranveer Singh delete wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram? Here's the truth

Read on to know the reason why Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding photos are not visible on his Instagram account.

Ranveer Singh's fans were left shocked on Tuesday when they noticed that the actor's wedding photos with Deepika Padukone were not visible on his Instagram account. It led to speculations that the Dil Dhadakne Do actor might have deleted wedding photos with the Chennai Express actress from Instagram.

However, this isn't the truth. Ranveer has simply archived his posts on Instagram, which he had posted before 2023, including his wedding pictures, rather than specifically deleting them. Meanwhile, Deepika's Instagram still has their wedding photos. It seems that the couple's decision is part of a broader social media management strategy, and fans need not worry about anything.

Some netizens also wondered if all is well between Ranveer and Deepika, after the actor's wedding photos went missing on his Instagram. However, it was on Tuesday itself when a few images were leaked from their babymoon, which shuts down all those speculating tensions between the couple.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had tied the knot in November 2018, in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies in Italy. In February earlier this year, the couple announced that they will be welcoming their first child in September 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen together in Singham Again after sharing screen space in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, and Finding Fanny. While Deepika's character of Shakti Shetty will enter the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in the Ajay Devgn-led action drama film, which is set to release in cinemas on August 15 this year.

