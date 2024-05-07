Twitter
DNA TV Show: Will CM Arvind Kejriwal come out of jail before voting in Delhi on May 25?

This married director caused scandal by marrying his niece, brother was superstar, quit films to follow Osho but...

BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, 'successor'

Pune Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Will CM Arvind Kejriwal come out of jail before voting in Delhi on May 25?

Arvind Kejriwal failed to get any relief from the top court on Tuesday, with a two-judge bench rising without pronouncing an order granting him interim bail.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 07, 2024, 11:45 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Will Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal come out of jail on bail before voting on May 25 in Delhi? This question was asked during the hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. It appeared that the top court could order interim bail for CM Kejriwal today itself. But it has not yet given any decision on bail. Let us tell you about those comments of the Supreme Court which are in favour of CM Kejriwal.

The Supreme Court bench said, "We will consider interim bail. These are extraordinary circumstances. He is the elected Chief Minister of Delhi. He is not a habitual criminal. He has to campaign." These observations of the Supreme Court expressed its desire to grant bail to CM Kejriwal. But this was opposed by ED.

ED lawyer said, "What example are we setting? Is there a difference between CM and common people? According to this, other MPs and MLAs will also come to seek bail. Can election campaigning be such a big argument? If Kejriwal does not campaign the sky will not fall."

On this, the Supreme Court said, "Elections are held once in 5 years. This is not a crop that can be grown every year. We do not want to differentiate between common people and leaders." From the stand and comments of the Supreme Court, it seemed that the Supreme Court had made up its mind to grant bail to CM Kejriwal. 

So the question is, if the Supreme Court grants bail to CM Kejriwal before the end of the elections, then how big a relief it will be for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)? Experts say AAP will be able to say that a false arrest was made only to stop CM Kejriwal from election campaign. CM Kejriwal can play an important role in mobilizing the party and directing its election campaign.

AAP is contesting alone on all the 13 seats of Punjab where voting will take place on June 1. AAP is contesting four out of seven seats in Delhi this time in alliance with Congress. Where elections are held on 25th May. Apart from this, Aam Aadmi Party is also contesting on one seat in Haryana. Here too voting is on 25th May.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, AAP had contested all 13 seats but could win only one seat, Sangrur. It secured 7.38 per cent votes. But in the Assembly elections in 2022, the party had registered a historic victory on 92 out of 117 seats. It secured 44 per cent votes. This time AAP has set the target of winning all the 13 seats of Punjab. But it should not be forgotten that the voting pattern in Lok Sabha and Assembly is different.

