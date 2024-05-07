Twitter
SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH look to regain winning momentum against LSG

Follow live score from match 57 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and LSG here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 07, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

In the 57th match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Both teams have played 11 matches each. Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 6 out of 11 matches and is 4th on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.065.

Lucknow Super Giants have also won 6 out of 11 matches and are placed 5th with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.371.

In their head-to-head record, Lucknow Super Giants have won all three matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad in this format.

 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 07 May 2024, 10:09 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

    Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph

  • 07 May 2024, 10:08 PM

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants from Hyderabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

