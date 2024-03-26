Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi faces setback in sexual harassment suit by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, ordered to pay...

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has reportedly secured a big win in her sexual harassment complaint against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi.

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mrs Roshan Sodhi on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has reportedly secured a big win in her sexual harassment complaint against the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi. A new report states that a local complaints committee has found Modi guilty in the matter and Bansiwal claims he has been ordered to pay her compensation.

Last year, Jennifer had filed an FIR against Modi, the show's operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, alleging sexual harassment. After no chargesheet was filed, the actress sought help from the Maharashtra state government and a Local Complaints Committee was formed. ETimes has now reported that Modi has been ordered by the local committee to clear Bansiwal's outstanding dues (which are around Rs 25 lakhs) and also pay Rs 5 lakh to her as compensation. Speaking to the portal, Jennifer said, "This outcome surpasses what the police achieved in the past year." The actress further said that the verdict was declared on February 15, but she was asked not to share it with the media.

Jennifer on the verdict

Jennifer added that Asit Modi had been ordered to pay her the outstanding due amount and additional compensation for withholding her payment, 'totalling around Rs 25-30 lakh'. The actress claimed that she is yet to receive any payment from him. On the verdict, Jennifer told the portal, "I believe a woman's reputation matters most. It's been over 40 days, and I still haven't received my due amount, which I earned through hard work on the serial (TMKOC). Despite proving Mr Modi guilty of sexual harassment, no punishment has been given to all three accused."

The actress called the judgement a validation of her stand. She said, "This verdict clears that my case was not fabricated, and I wasn't seeking cheap publicity. While I'm glad my harassment was recognised, I don't feel I've received proper justice yet."

Asit Kumarr Modi, on the other hand, has claimed ignorance about any such order in the complaint. ETimes said that when contacted by them, he responded by saying, "I have no idea about this."