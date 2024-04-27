Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra calls her initial phase in Hollywood ‘dark period of life’: ‘It was very scary because…’

Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung phone gets cheaper by Rs 9000, check latest offers, bank discounts

US intelligence agencies believe Russian President Putin likely did not order Alexei Navalny's death: Report

Nainital forest fire: IAF deploys MI-17 choppers in ongoing dousing operation

Meet star kid who began working at 4, won National Award, got pregnant before marriage to co-star, is now dating...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung phone gets cheaper by Rs 9000, check latest offers, bank discounts

Meet star kid who began working at 4, won National Award, got pregnant before marriage to co-star, is now dating...

LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

8 foods to eat for healthy bones

8 Mughal kings who lost most battles

10 small-budget south Indian films that smashed box office records 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) Goes Missing, Father Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh: Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

Meet star kid who began working at 4, won National Award, got pregnant before marriage to co-star, is now dating...

This low-budget film was rejected by Salman, Akshay, Aamir; later became blockbuster, won 3 National Awards

This film was made 3 times with same name, had 6 superstars, created history at box office, one film made Govinda..

HomeWorld

World

US intelligence agencies believe Russian President Putin likely did not order Alexei Navalny's death: Report

Last month, Putin called Navalny's demise "sad" and said he had been ready to hand the jailed politician over to the West in a prisoner exchange provided Navalny never returned to Russia.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
Russian President Vladimir Putin
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US intelligence agencies have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin probably didn't order opposition politician Alexei Navalny killed at an Arctic prison camp in February, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. 

Navalny, 47 when he died, was Putin's fiercest domestic critic. His allies, branded extremists by the authorities, accused Putin of having him murdered and have said they will provide proof to back their allegation.

The Kremlin has denied any state involvement. Last month, Putin called Navalny's demise "sad" and said he had been ready to hand the jailed politician over to the West in a prisoner exchange provided Navalny never returned to Russia. Navalny's allies said such talks had been underway. 

The Journal, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, said on Saturday that US intelligence agencies had concluded that Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed in February.

It said Washington had not absolved the Russian leader of overall responsibility for Navalny's death however, given the opposition politician had been targeted by Russian authorities for years, jailed on charges the West said were politically motivated, and had been poisoned in 2020 with a nerve agent. The Kremlin denies state involvement in the 2020 poisoning.

Reuters could not independently verify the Journal report, which cited sources as saying the finding had been "broadly accepted within the intelligence community and shared by several agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the State Department’s intelligence unit." 

The US assessment was based on a range of information, including some classified intelligence, and an analysis of public facts, including the timing of Navalny's death and how it overshadowed Putin’s re-election in March, the paper cited some of its sources as saying.

It cited Leonid Volkov, a senior Navalny aide, as calling the US findings naive and ridiculous.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

READ | MDH, Everest masala row: US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices over alleged contamination

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Udupi Chikmagalur Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Sowmya Reddy, Congress candidate from South Bangalore

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee injured while boarding helicopter in Durgapur

Kareena Kapoor's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood classic, delayed for years, actors didn't promote it, earned...

Blinkit more valuable that Zomato’s core food business, now valued at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement