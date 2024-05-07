Twitter
India

Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Know polling date, candidates and past results

The Lucknow Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be counted, and results will be announced on June 4.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 07, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the 80 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) seats in Uttar Pradesh is the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Parliamentary election, 54.78 percent of voters cast ballots. The Election Commission of India declared on March 16 that the Lucknow Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 20 (Phase 5).  

The Lucknow Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be counted, and results will be announced on June 4. Rajnath Singh from the BJP, Ravidas Mehrotra from the SP, and Sarwar Malik from the BSP are the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

With 633026 votes, Lucknow-born BJP candidate Rajnath Singh emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With 285724 votes, SP Poonam Shatrughan Sinha was defeated by the BJP. BJP received 57% of the vote. 

With 633026 votes, the BJP's Rajnath Singh candidate from Lucknow won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP beat Poonam Shatrughan Sinha of 285724, who received votes from the SP. Rajnath Singh achieved a score of 347302 percent.

