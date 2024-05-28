Twitter
Meet man who left high-paying job at Azim Premji’s Wipro to start business, built Rs 260 crore company, he is…

Shashi Kumar, Founder and CEO of Akshayakalpa Organic used to work at Wipro Limited. After dedicating almost 13 years of his life to working for the IT giant, he decided to quit his job and start his own business.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 28, 2024, 06:11 AM IST

Meet man who left high-paying job at Azim Premji’s Wipro to start business, built Rs 260 crore company, he is…
Image courtesy: thiruka/X
Leaving a high-paying job at a renowned company to start something of your own is not an easy thing to do. It requires courage, vision, and a strong belief in oneself. However, some people manage to achieve something bigger and take their business to remarkable success. Shashi Kumar, Founder and CEO of Akshayakalpa Organic used to work at Wipro Limited. After dedicating almost 13 years of his life to working for the IT giant, he decided to quit his job and start his own business.

With the motive to boost India's agrarian economy, Kumar started Akshayakalpa Organic in 2010 based in Bengaluru. It is a certified dairy enterprise that offers milk and milk products that are free from antibiotics, synthetic additives, hormones and chemical pesticide residue.

Kumar who belongs to a family of farmers recognised the increasing demand of organic and sustainable products.

While he was working at Wipro, Kumar noticed huge problems in farming. He saw that farmers like his father were having a tough time which propelled Kumar to work harder to tackle the challenges.

Kumar and his team understood how essential it was for farmers to sell their harvested produce, and make a substantial income out of it. For them, linking their produce to the marketplace and making it a profitable commodity became a crucial part of their plan. So, they used milk to connect farmers and people who wished to buy it.

This made Akshayakalpa Organic the first certified organic dairy business in India. To provide high-quality and safe milk for drinking, they used smart techniques combined with traditional farming methods. As years passed, people liked the unique and advanced process of Akshayakalpa Organic. 

According to Startuppedia, they have over 10,000 customers in 600 farms. They also have a team of 400 talented people who worked together for ten years.

Their product’s demand also extended among customers living in big cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune who loved their organic products.

According to a TOI report, the company touched a remarkable turnover of Rs 260 crore in FY23.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
