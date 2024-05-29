Zaira Wasim’s father passes away; Dangal star pens emotional note

Twitter
Zaira Wasim pens emotional note requesting fans to remember her father in their prayers as he passes away.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 29, 2024, 08:47 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar co-star Zaira Wasim recently revealed that her father has passed away and penned an emotional note asking fans to pray for her father. 

On Tuesday, Zaira Wasim took to his Instagram and shared a childhood picture with her father wherein she could be seen planting a kiss on her father’s cheek. Along with the post, the actress penned a long, and emotional note revealing that her father has passed away. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The note read, ““Verily the eyes shed tears and the heart
grieves, but we will not say except that which is pleasing to
our Lord." My father, Zahid Wasim, has passed away. Please remember him in your prayers and ask Allah to forgive his shortcomings, make his grave peaceful, protect him from its torment, ease his journey from here ahead. May he be called to an easy accounting and be granted the highest level of Jannah and Maghrirah. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and Indeed, to Him, we shall return.” 

Zaira Wasim made her Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal in 2016. The actress  played the younger version of Geeta Phogat, popular Haryanvi wrestler and the daughter of Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film also starring Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, Aparshakti Khurrana and others became a huge box office success becoming the first ever Indian film to gross Rs 2000 crore at the box office. The success of the film made her a star. 

Zaira then played the lead role in Advait Chandan's 2017 coming-of-age musical blockbuster Secret Superstar and the film also started Aamir Khan in a cameo. The also became a raging success worldwide, particularly in China and collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide. 

However, despite huge box office successes, the actress decided to quit films in 2019 after the release of Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink. The actress cited religious reason for stepping away from the glamour world and hasn’t appeared in any of the films since then

