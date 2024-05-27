Meet man, farmer’s son who studied under tree, now owns Rs 185458 crore company, is world’s richest IITian with worth...

He became the 9th richest Indian in 2021, according to Forbes. His net worth then surpassed Rs 70,000 crore, with his company is worth over Rs 18,54,58 crore. He is also regarded as world’s richest IITian.

Rags to riches success stories are most inspirational as they teach a lesson to how to overcome failures in life. One such success story is of Jay Chaudhry, the CEO and founder of the cybersecurity firm Zscaler, who is one of the richest Indian Americans living in the United States, with a whopping net worth of $5.9 billion.

Chaudhry and his family own a whopping 45% stake in Zscaler, a renowned company listed on Nasdaq, with an estimated total valuation of approximately $15 billion.

Chaudhry, aged 62, hailed from a humble background as he was born in a farmer’s family in small village in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh. During his childhood, he faced irregular electricity supply and a shortage of drinking water resources. He used to study under trees.

Despite this, he was a bright student in school, and completed his engineering at IIT, Benaras Hindu University (BHU). Later, he finished a master’s program in engineering and management at the University of Cincinnati in the US. He then worked at IBM, Unisys and IQ Software for two decades before establishing SecureIT, a cybersecurity firm, in 1996.

Previously, he also started other companies like CoreHarbour, CipherTrust and AirDefense. In 2008, he founded Zscaler, which now boasts of over 5,000 clients and employs over 2,600 people.

As per Forbes, Jay Chaudhary’s net worth is around a staggering Rs 70,392 crore. In 2020, secured the 85th position on Forbes’ list of the 400 Richest People in America. He became the 9th richest Indian in 2021, according to Forbes. His net worth then surpassed Rs 70,000 crore, with his company is worth over Rs 18,54,58 crore. He is also regarded as world’s richest IITian.