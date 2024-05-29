Meet star kid who got addicted to alcohol due to one role, lost memories, nobody gave him work for years, is now...

This star kid did a film in 2009 that turned him into an alcoholic, which gave me memory issues

Method acting is a style of performance that has become popular since its formation in the US in the mid-20th century. Several acclaimed actors from Daniel Day Lewis to Aamir Khan swear by their methods, which give them returns in the form of praiseworthy performances. But often they can take a toll on the artiste too, as it happened in the case of this one actor, who was left devastated after one role.

The role that turned an actor into an alcoholic

In 2009, Anurag Kashyap attempted his most different film – Dev D, a modern-day retelling of the story of Devdas, the tragic and possessive lover. The film, set in modern-day Punjab and Delhi, told this story by showing the protagonist not as some tragic figure but a flawed and chauvinistic man. Abhay Deol played the titular character, and the actor went all out in preparation for the role. When the film released, it was praised, as was Abhay’s performance.

But the actor later recounted that his process to get inside the head of the flawed Dev cost him. Talking about the time when he was in New York after Dev D, Abhay told Mashable India in 2023, “The Dev D role that I did, I wasn’t out of that headspace. So for one year, I did what Dev D did in the film. I have a little more better than Dev. I wasn't in tattered clothes in the streets. I drank every day like a fool.” The actor also said that even had memory issued because of all the drinking. “I made some very good friends, so I remember some things. My whole life is a daze,” he recalled.

When Abhay Deol had no work

Despite being so lauded for his work, Abhay Deol was never part of mainstream Bollywood hits. In an interview in 2019, the actor lamented that he did not get a lot of work in the industry. “No one is giving me any work. The kind of content I want to be part of, is hardly made. At the same time, I have not closed myself to anything. As long as it excites me, I am game for it,” he told Mid-Day.

Abhay Deol’s recent and upcoming work

In 2023, Abhay yet again won acclaim for his performance as activist Shekhar Krishnamoorthy in Netflix’s Trial By Fire. The series, based on the Uphaar tragedy, was well received by the audiences. The actor is now returning to films after two years with director Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki, which also stars Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to release later this year.

