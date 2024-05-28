Blackout director Devang Bhavsar says he wanted to explore man's greed in his film: 'I aimed to depict how...'

Blackout stars Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Chhaya Kadam, and Prasad Oak in the leading roles.

Starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Chhaya Kadam, Prasad Oak, Karan Sonawane, and Saurabh Ghadge in the leading roles, Blackout is an upcoming comedy crime thriller. The film, set for its diret-to-digital release on JioCinema in June, explores how a man's greed leads him into a world full of chaos.

Talking about the idea behind his film, the director Devang Bhavsar shared, "Every person has two sides, with a bit of gray in everyone. This concept was the driving force behind the film. Through Blackout, I aimed to depict how humans behave when greed takes over. People are always drawn to wealth."

"This film is character-driven, featuring a fantastic ensemble cast, each bringing their best performance. They all drew energy from one another. We've made sure the audience will be captivated by all the twists and turns. Blackout is relatable, funny, and entertaining. I am sure the audience will enjoy it", he further added.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with 11:11 Productions, and bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and Niraj Kothari under 11:11 Productions, Blackout will start streaming on June 7, 2024, on Jio Cinema.

READ | This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.