Imran Khan reveals why he and his childhood love, ex-wife Avantika got divorced: 'We were not in...'

Imran Khan opens up on why he divorced his ex-wife Avantika after 8 years of marriage.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 29, 2024, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Imran Khan reveals why he and his childhood love, ex-wife Avantika got divorced: 'We were not in...'
Imran Khan with ex-wife Avantika and daughter
Imran Khan divorced his childhood love and ex-wife Avantika long years ago, however, none of them ever opened up on what led to the separation. Now, the actor has finally revealed the reason behind their divorce in a recent interview. 

In a conversation with India Today, Imran Khan confessed that it was when he was battling depression that he realised the relationship was not working and said, “Without going too much into that part, because I'm hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire, but as I was dealing with all of this baggage and my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that.”

He further added, "In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you are both making each other better, healthier, stronger, and supporting each other to be the healthiest, best, strongest version. We were not in that place.”

Imran Khan and Avantika were childhood lovers and tied the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony in 2011. They welcomed their daughter in 2014, however, got divorced in 2019 after 8 years of marriage. The actor has been tight-lipped about his personal life and after divorce, he often spends time with her daughter and the ex-couple are now co-parenting their daughter. He also recently made his relationship public with Lekha Washington.

After a string of flops Imran Khan  quit films, however, he recently revealed that he is now all ready to make a comeback when he gets a good project. Imran Khan made his acting debut as a child artiste in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and later made his debut as a lead hero with Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa, which became a hit. He has worked in several memorable films like Delhi Belly, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and more. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut and is yet to sign his comeback film.

