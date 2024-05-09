Weather update: IMD predicts rain and hailstorms in these states; check full forecast here

Today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts for various regions across the country. New Delhi will experience partly cloudy conditions with temperatures ranging from 26 to 39 degrees Celsius. However, relief is on the horizon as a wet spell is anticipated from May 10 to May 12.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are bracing for heatwave conditions today, extending into May 10 in MP. Gujarat will continue to endure hot and humid weather until May 13, while Kerala will experience similar conditions until May 10.

In the eastern region, West Bengal and Sikkim can expect light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds until May 11. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha should prepare for similar weather patterns until May 12, with Maharashtra joining in on May 12.

Moving westward, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also slated to experience rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until May 12.

The northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are forecasted to receive light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until May 15.

A cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and a trough/wind discontinuity from northeast Rajasthan to South Interior Karnataka will bring light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka until May 12. Heavy showers are expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until May 11, and in Kerala on May 11.

Lastly, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand should prepare for wet spells until May 12, with the possibility of hailstorm activity over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on May 9, and over Uttarakhand until May 12.